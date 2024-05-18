Extreme heavy rain likely in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki on May 20, 21

As per the forecast, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts are expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 20 and 21. The forecast says that Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts would receive extreme heavy rainfall on these two days. The IMD says there is possibility of extreme rainfall in Kottayam on May 21. This means there is possibility of more than 20 cm rainfall in 24 hours.

“There is a cyclonic circulation over Comorin area which is expected to intensify. Besides strong westerly winds and cross equatorial flow can bring heavy rainfall,” said IMD scientist V K Mini.

The IMD global forecasting systems are indicating the development of a low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala and Karnataka Coasts around May 22 which is likely to persists for the next couple of days over the same region with a little intensification. There are chances of the formation of a low pressure area ahead of monsoon surge over southeast and adjoining Andaman Sea around May 24. It is likely to intensify further into a depression. The formation of the low pressure area is expected to bring more rain during the next week.

The National Centre for Environmental Prediction expects the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 23. The system is likely to intensify gradually into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal on May 24 and further intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 25.