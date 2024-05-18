Scribe reignites ado over secretariat siege in Kerala

The abrupt ending of the massive siege which had paralysed the functioning of the secretariat, had triggered many discussions and suspicions at the time.

However, Brittas flatly denied the allegation, terming it mere fiction. “There’s half-truth in what the article said. The then home minister Thiruvanchoor (Radhakrishnan) had got in touch to find a solution to the agitation. He called Cherian Philip, who handed me the phone. Thiruvanchoor said the government was ready for any kind of compromise,” said Brittas.

Meanwhile, Thiruvanchoor endorsed Mundakkayam’s revelations.

“There is nothing controversial in the new revelations. We held discussions with everyone to find a solution. The demand was the chief minister’s resignation. The UDF was not ready for it. Later when they wanted to settle the agitation, we responded positively,” said Radhakrishnan, adding that UDF had the satisfaction of getting the expected result.

Even as the political slugfest continues, Cherian, who was part of the Left camp in 2013, came out with a clarification which could put the Congress in an embarrassing position. He said it was Thiruvanchoor who initiated talks and called him up to settle the strike. “The decision was taken at an LDF meeting led by V S Achuthanandan. While I was at the Kairali TV office, Thiruvanchoor called me up asking how the strike could be settled. Following this, Brittas and I went to Thiruvanchoor’s house together,” said Philip.

‘Allegations of settling solar case protest baseless’

Kannur: CPM state committee member and Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan has dismissed senior journalist John Mundakkayam’s allegations that CPM leaders intervened to settle the solar case protest. Addressing a press conference in Kannur on Friday, Jayarajan labelled the allegations as propaganda against the CPM. He asserted that the party had no reason to settle the protest.