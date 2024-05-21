Red alert in three districts in Kerala on May 21

Yellow alerts have been issued for Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts until Tuesday with an expected rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till May 24. As per the IMD forecast, a cyclonic circulation lies over north Kerala and its neighbourhood between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. According to IMD, strong westerly/south-westerly winds at lower levels are likely to prevail over Kerala until May 24.

Under this influence, widespread rainfall activity, including heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall, is highly probable over Kerala until Wednesday (May 22). On Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas, followed by heavy rainfall in isolated regions on May 24.

The IMD’s forecast also warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, likely to occur at one or two places in the state on Tuesday. Similar thunderstorm activity, accompanied by lightning, is anticipated at one or two places in Kerala from Wednesday to Friday.