Irate farmers throw rotting fish into Kerala pollution control board compound to highlight their plight

The protesters, who had gathered before the gates of the Eloor PCB office, were so agitated by the lackadaisical attitude of the PCB officials that they even threw the rotting fish into the office compound. "We wanted the officials to smell the rotting fish. The rotten smell symbolises our plight! It symbolises our rotting fortunes. We have lost money amounting to crores. This will continue to happen if authorities don't take the erring industries to task," says Gratus, owner of Gratus Fish Farm at Cheranelloor.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the presidents of all the affected panchayats, MLA, Chief Environmental Engineer and other officials was held at Eloor PCB. Even though the PCB has been claiming that the fish deaths happened due to the depletion of oxygen content in the river water following the opening of the Pathalam regulator cum bridge, the protesters and people's representatives claimed otherwise.

As per a communique issued by the Chief Environmental Engineer, during the meeting which also had the Kerala State Pollution Control Board chairperson in attendance, it has been decided to submit a report regarding the losses suffered by the farmers. "The step is being taken to ensure adequate compensation to the farmers who have incurred huge losses due to the mass fish death. The report will be submitted in seven days," says the communication.

It has also been decided to submit a recommendation to the state government seeking free rations for six months to the traditional inland fishermen who have been affected by the pollution. It has been decided to take immediate steps to remove the decaying fish from the river and dispose of it. The board chairman has assured that an investigation will be conducted against the officials who have been negligent in doing their duty and action will be taken as per the probe report.

The PCB chairperson also assured that factories located along the Periyar river will be investigated and those found dumping effluents in the river will be dealt with seriously that would including invoking all the clauses in the rule books.