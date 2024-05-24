Irrigation department told to prepare protocol for opening shutter

KOCHI: Three days after the massive fish kill that shook the cage fish farming community in more than five panchayats in the district, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said steps have been planned to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The minister was speaking to the media after a review meeting held to discuss the issue on Thursday.

The minister said short and long-term actions will be taken to prevent future occurrences.

“What happened in Periyar is serious. It happened when the shutter of Pathalam regulator was opened. The sub-collector has been directed to look into all aspects of the issue and submit a report. If necessary, a high-level committee will be formed to investigate further,” he said, adding that strict action will be taken if anyone is found to have committed a crime.

Regarding the opening of the Pathalam regulator, Rajeeve said the irrigation department has been asked to prepare a protocol for the same.

“We have decided to form a three-member committee comprising the PCB, irrigation department and Eloor municipality. It has been suggested to give the charge of the Eloor Pollution Control Board to a high-level official,” he added.