Irrigation department told to prepare protocol for opening shutter

KOCHI: Three days after the massive fish kill that shook the cage fish farming community in more than five panchayats in the district, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said steps have been planned to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.
The minister was speaking to the media after a review meeting held to discuss the issue on Thursday.
The minister said short and long-term actions will be taken to prevent future occurrences.
“What happened in Periyar is serious. It happened when the shutter of Pathalam regulator was opened. The sub-collector has been directed to look into all aspects of the issue and submit a report. If necessary, a high-level committee will be formed to investigate further,” he said, adding that strict action will be taken if anyone is found to have committed a crime.
Regarding the opening of the Pathalam regulator, Rajeeve said the irrigation department has been asked to prepare a protocol for the same.
“We have decided to form a three-member committee comprising the PCB, irrigation department and Eloor municipality. It has been suggested to give the charge of the Eloor Pollution Control Board to a high-level official,” he added.
Fish kill in Periyar: Archbishop demands constant vigil
The authorities should maintain constant vigil against repeated incidents of mass fish death in Periyar, Varapuzha archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil said on Thursday. He also urged the authorities to provide compensation to the farmers who suffered losses in the incident. “Will always be with the people of the region in finding a lasting solution to the Periyar pollution issue,” the Archbishop said in a statement.