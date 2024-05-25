Assembly session from June 10; Kerala government to bring in delimitation bill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the governor returning its ordinance aimed at effecting delimitation in local self-government bodies, the state government has decided to bring in a bill for the purpose, in the assembly session scheduled to begin on June 10.

The cabinet, which on Friday issued its nod for the draft legislation on the delimitation of wards in panchayats, municipalities and other local bodies, also decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to promulgate the 11th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly. The session, being convened to discuss and pass the full budget for the 2024-25 fiscal, is expected to extend till the last week of July.

Meanwhile, the session is expected to be stormy, with the Opposition UDF likely to attack the LDF government over various issues.

Panel formed for Padma award recommendations

A cabinet sub-committee with Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian as convener and Chief Secretary V Venu as secretary will be formed to identify and finalise proposals for the state’s recommendations for Padma awardees 2025. The cabinet has also decided to stand guarantee for a D25 crore loan to be taken by K-FON from the Indian Bank.