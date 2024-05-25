From humble takeoff of Kochi international airport, CIAL cruises on global flight path

KOCHI: As it enters the silver jubilee year, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has chalked out a comprehensive roadmap encompassing 163 meticulously planned projects across both aeronautical and non-aeronautical domains for its continued operational expansion and growth.

In what was an innovative model then, CIAL was started with an investment of a mere Rs 20,000 and by pooling funds through equity shares from public investors and the state government. Twenty-five years on, the Kochi airport – operated by CIAL – plays an important role in connecting Kerala to the world, handling over 62% of the state’s air passenger traffic.

The Kochi airport was dedicated to the nation on May 25 in 1999 by then President K R Narayanan. Former chief minister K Karunakaran was the chairman and V J Kurian was the managing director. The first flight was operated to Dammam (then Dhahran) on June 10.

In its inaugural year, CIAL managed 6,473 flights and served 4.96 lakh passengers. Since then, there has been steady growth, with the airport now handling 70,203 aircraft and accommodating 105.29 lakh passengers (FY 2023-24).

“Considering the anticipated exponential growth in the global aviation sector, India stands poised for remarkable advancements. The Indian aviation industry is forecasted to soar at an annual growth rate of 16%. At CIAL, our board has meticulously crafted a strategic development plan to align with this trajectory,” said CIAL managing director S Suhas.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology, the management ensures that the airport’s passengers receive an exceptional experience.

“This year, our focus is on introducing new international routes and expanding domestic services to offer cost-effective air travel options. With innovation as our compass, we are charting a new course for a seamless and sustainable aviation experience,” he said.

The Kochi airport is the only one in India to make a profit in the post-pandemic year with a remarkable total dividend of 317%, Suhas said.

“Despite a steep drop in passenger traffic and a loss of Rs 85 crore in 2020-21 due to Covid, CIAL made a profit of Rs 37 crore in FY 2021-22. During 2023-24, CIAL achieved its highest passenger volume, surpassing 10 million passengers for the first time in a calendar year, reaching 10.5 million passengers with a significant profit margin of Rs 350 crore,” he said.

After taking over as the managing director, Suhas introduced a slew of measures and strategies and restructured all functional verticals of the company. Subsequently, the organisation started demonstrating remarkable resilience. The management also implemented a series of innovative operational strategies and a comprehensive financial restructuring plan focused on strengthening connectivity and optimising overall performance.

As a result, the passenger numbers rebounded significantly, jumping from 2.47 million in 2020-21 to 4.76 million in 2021-22. The success continued in 2022-23, with a record-breaking operating profit of Rs 521.50 crore and a net profit of Rs 267 crore.