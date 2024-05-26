Monsoon woes: Rise in dengue cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: With the onset of monsoon season, the district has reported a rise in dengue and fever cases. According to Health Department statistics, various government hospitals in Alappuzha have seen an increase in fever cases. The officials said that nine confirmed dengue cases and seven suspected dengue cases were reported from various panchayats in the district in recent days. Cases were reported in Kanjikuzhi, Ezhupunna, Thaikkattussery, Vettakkal, Cheravally, Cheriyanad and Thazhakara. Seven people were infected with the disease in one week, an official said.

Many people are also visiting hospitals after showing symptoms of dengue in recent days. A few cases of leptospirosis were also reported in the district since the turn of the month. Officials said that the number of people turning up with symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and other viral infections saw an upward spiral following the commencement of rain. The rise in dengue cases has been linked directly to a lack of efforts at the reduction of breeding sources for mosquitoes.

The district administration has urged households to focus on waste management and vector control measures.