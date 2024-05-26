Supreme Court to hear whistleblower's plea on 'illegal' appointment of Kerala ex-minister's wife

NEW DELHI: A Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been filed before the Supreme Court by a whistle blower for rejecting the plea in connection with the alleged appointment of Anila Varghese, wife of former Kerala minister of Food and Civil Supplies Anoop Jacob in the Kerala Bhasha Institute.

The whistle blower Manimekhala's SLP has been filed before the top court by advocate Tarini K Nayak and filed through AORs (Advocate-on-Records) Renjith Marar and Lakshmi Kaimal.

Manimekhala termed the appointment of Anila Varghese to the post of Assistant Director in the Kerala Bhasha Institute, as "illegal and unconstitutional," and it was carried out in blatant violation of Article 14, 15, and 16 of the Constitution of India, along with pertinent service rules and employment laws.

Initially, her plea was rejected by the HC of Kerala at Ernakulam, after it did not find any substance or evidence, in her petition, following which Manimekhala had knocked the doors of the apex court for relief.