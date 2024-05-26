UDF seeks probe into bar bribery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The UDF leadership has upped its ante against the LDF government on the second bar bribery row by demanding a judicial probe. A day after Opposition leader V D Satheesan had demanded the resignation of excise minister M B Rajesh, the UDF leadership had sought the resignation of tourism minister P A Mohammed Riyas too. The Opposition has also decided to hold protests within and outside the Legislative Assembly in the coming days.

With the state government deciding to go for a crime branch probe into an audio clip where bar owners were purportedly asked to pay Rs 2.50 lakh each for favourable liquor policies, the UDF leadership which was huddled here at Opposition Leader’s official residence at Cantonment House came up with a two-prong demand - judicial probe and resignation of two ministers.

Casting serious aspersions against the Chief Minister, UDF convener M M Hassan maintained that the bar association would not have resorted to collect funds towards the bribery without the knowledge of Pinarayi Vijayan. While demanding the resignation of excise and tourism ministers, Hassan recalled that Rajesh had given a complaint on Friday so as to save Mohammed Riyas. “The crime branch probe announced by the LDF government is inadequate as it will not bring out the actual truth behind it. The move by the excise minister to lodge a complaint directly shows that a move is on to save his colleague, Mohammed Riyas. Only a judicial probe will bring out the truth behind the second bar bribery row”, said Hassan after the UDF meeting.