Meeting routine, didn’t discuss liquor policy: Tourism director

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan had alleged that the provisions in the proposed liquor policy, including the ‘dry day’ and extension of bar working hours, were discussed during the meeting. He also alleged that after the meeting bar owners began collecting money to pay bribes to get their demands implemented. Satheesan also questioned the tourism department intervening in a matter that was under the ambit of the excise department, pointing fingers at Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. Responding to the allegation, Sikha said that the May 21 meeting was not convened at the behest of the tourism minister, but a routine meeting held regularly to discuss the demands made by various tourism stakeholders.

“There is no basis for the allegation that the tourism department was encroaching on the functions of other departments,” she said. Representatives from the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society, Event Management Association, Houseboat Association, Federation of Kerala Hotels Association, South Kerala Hotels Federation, Association of Approved and Classified Hotels and the Kerala Tourism Development Association participated in the meeting, Sikha said.