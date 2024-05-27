Survey by forest dept reveals Catfish posing threat to native species in Periyar Tiger Reserve

KOCHI: The first composite aquatic faunal and odonate survey conducted by the forest department in the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) from May 16 to 19 reveals a decline in population of native species due to the increase in population of exotic species like catfish.

The survey identified 56 fish species which makes it the highest count ever from any study conducted in the PTR since 1940. The study revealed the presence of seven new species of fish from the various tributaries inside the PTR. The PTR will have to conduct molecular studies to confirm whether these species are new or the subspecies of existing fish species.

Various water bodies in the PTR harbours 30% of all fish species found in Kerala. Among them, nine fish species are restricted to the boundaries of the reserve — all of which but one, could be recorded during the current survey. Four exotic fish species, including Clarias gariepinus (African Catfish), Cyprinus carpio (Common Carp), Oreochromis mossambicus (Mozambique Tilapia), and Oreochromis niloticus (Nile Tilapia) were recorded in the survey.

“Over the years we have observed a decline in cormorants and darters in our lake. This can be attributed to the decrease in population of native fishes and increase in the population of catfish. In 1986, catfish from a nearby fish farm had entered the lake during floods. We had found more exotic species in the lake after the 2018 floods. The survey will help understand the population of native fish,” said Periyar East Assistant Field Director P J Shuhaib.