With diseases resurfacing Kerala, experts warn of outbreak

“This disease also spreads through water. Prevention is key, and ensuring hygiene is crucial. It’s all preventable with basic, practical measures. Simple fever can lead to serious health issues. People suffering from fever should refrain from work, social functions and school. It can help prevent the spread of diseases,” Dr Anish added.

Spread of hepatitis a matter of concern

This year, the number of leptospirosis and dengue cases is already high even before the monsoon. With the advent of the monsoon, a spike in dengue cases is also to be expected. The spread of hepatitis, as reported in Malappuram and Ernakulam’s Vengoor village, is also a matter of concern. Considering the situation, doctors have urged people to be cautious, highlighting that delayed treatment can likely result in death.

Rainfall to ease till May 29, says IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: The state will get a two-day respite from the heavy rainfall that has been lashing most of the districts for over a week. No rainfall alerts have been issued by the Met Department for Monday and Tuesday. However, seven districts in central and southern Kerala will be under yellow alert on Wednesday and Thursday. The alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts as rainfall in the range of seven to 11 cm is likely in 24 hours on May 29 and 30. The Met Department has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, with speeds reaching up to 40 kmph, at one or two places in the state till Tuesday. However, no alert has been issued for fishermen.