KSU meet chaos: Sudhakaran asks inquiry panel for detailed report

The alleged drunken brawl between KSU leaders and workers has since snowballed into a major political controversy which has become a power game between Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan. It has now got new dimensions which saw Satheesan trying to brush off the controversy as a mere clash between students. He told reporters here on Monday that the NSUI national leadership has already sought an internal probe which would see them taking action. But when the action came from their side, it saw Sudhakaran loyalist and KSU state general secretary being suspended along with three other student leaders. While the Satheesan camp feels that there has been external interference in the clash at the KSU study camp, Sudhakaran is peeved that he was sidelined from attending it.

“Sudhakaran was camping in Thiruvananthapuram almost throughout last week. Still the KSU leadership did not bother to invite him to the camp and instead belittled him by claiming that he will not be in office once the Lok Sabha poll outcome is known on June 4. The norm is that the KPCC president and Congress Legislative Party leader should be invited to KSU’s study camp,” a top Congress leader told TNIE.

The probe committee members also confirmed to TNIE the serious lapse on the part of the KSU leadership in not appointing a camp director who would have otherwise overseen the functioning of the study camp. Once Sudhakaran receives the report, he will forward it to the AICC leadership with recommendations to take stringent action against the KSU leadership.

4 KSU leaders suspended

Thiruvananthapuram: The NSUI leadership has suspended four KSU leaders, including state general secretary A Ananthakrishnan, in connection with the clash that caused huge embarrassment to the party. The other suspended leaders include Thiruvananthapuram district vice- president Al Ameen Ashraf, district secretary Jerin Aryanad and Ernakulam district secretary Angelo Tijo George.

KSU state president Aloysius Xavier told TNIE that it was an argument between Al Ameen and Jerin which ended up in the clash. “A trivial issue has been projected as a big problem. This is not the first time a KSU study camp had witnessed clash,” he said. Usually the Congress state leadership appoints a senior party leader to oversee the affairs of KSU. But following discrepancies in the appointment of KSU leadership almost two years ago, KPCC vice-president V T Balram had stepped down in protest.