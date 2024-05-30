Monsoon sets in over Kerala

As per predictions, Kerala is expected to receive above normal monsoon showers of around 6 per cent more this season. Kerala has been receiving extreme pre-monsoon showers in the past days wreaking havoc across the state. As per the predictions, rain or thundershowers are most likely to occur at most places in Kerala till June 2nd.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for eleven districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode -on Thursday. These districts are expected to receive 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching30-40 Kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till June 2nd.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the south Kerala coast.