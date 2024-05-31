Monsoon officially arrives in Kerala

In a statement, the IMD announced the advent of the monsoon in the state and said it has advanced into most parts of northeast India. As per predictions, the monsoon, which arrived earlier than expected, is likely to bring above normal rainfall, around 6% higher, to Kerala.

The IMD said the monsoon has advanced into most parts of northeast India including entire Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and most parts of Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam on the day. Conditions are favourable for its further advance into more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala as well as some parts of Karnataka.

IMD has predicted that rain or thundershowers are “most likely” at most places in Kerala until June 5.

Yellow alert has been issued for 12 districts, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, on Friday. The districts are expected to receive rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.

Strong westerly/north westerly winds at lower levels are likely to continue over the Kerala and Lakshadweep region until June 2. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is “very likely” at isolated places in Kerala until June 3, the IMD said.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, is also very likely at one or two places in Kerala until June 3, the IMD said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over south Kerala coast.

Yellow alert

Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (May 31 to June 3)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall received in Kerala in the past 24 hrs (till 8.30 am on Thursday)

Mancompu (Alappuzha): 19 cm

Karumadi AWS (Alappuzha), Kalamassery (Ernakulam): 15 cm

Kodungallur (Thrissur): 14 cm

Mavelikkara (Alappuzha), Ulanad AWS (Pathanamthitta) and Choondy AWS (Ernakulam): 10 cm

Thiruvananthapuram, Ponnani (Malappuram), Nooranad AWS (Alappuzha) and Cheruvanchery AWS (Kannur): 9 cm

Piravom (Ernakulam), Irinjalakuda (Thrissur) and Tiruvalla AWS (Pathanamthitta): 8 cm

Thiruvananthapuram airport, Kayamkulam and Cherthala (both in Alappuzha), Vaikom (Kottayam), Enamakkal (Thrissur) and Airport Chacka ARG (Thiruvananthapuram) : 7 cm