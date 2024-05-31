Sea comes crashing into homes in Kannamaly area

KOCHI: As feared by the residents of the Kannamaly area in Chellanam panchayat, the sea has come calling at their doorsteps, overcoming the flimsy protection array that had been set up some years ago. With the advent of the monsoon, the problems being faced by the fisherfolk living along the coasts towards the north of the Chellanam sea wall have increased.

V T Sebastian, the convenor of the Chellanam Janakeeya Vedhi (CJV), said the existing sea wall had long ago sunk and now lies at sea level. “These pathetic excuses for a wall are not a match for the strong waves lashing the coasts,” he adds. TNIE had earlier this week reported about the feeling of neglect that the residents, who were banking on the promises made by the state government, were experiencing.

Joice Babu, a resident, told TNIE, “By the time the ministers fulfil their promises, our houses won’t be standing. The situation is the same all along the areas starting from Kannamaly and up North.” Pointing towards the geobags lying in tattered heaps, she says, “The geobags have turned into playthings for the waves. Look how they lie around like badly battered ragdolls. The fierce waves have no mercy and our houses, which have been constructed using the meagre savings, are getting brutally battered.” This state government says that it stands for the underprivileged and the poor, she adds. “But their actions speak otherwise. If the sea wall had been constructed, our house would have been safe,” says Joice.

As June 9 nears, the residents of the area reminisce about the broken promises made by the people’s representatives who have been singing eloquently about the Chellanam sea wall. “The houses here won’t last another season,” says Sebastian, adding that the frequent low pressure coupled with the monsoon will sound the death knell for the houses here which today lie abandoned after the families fled fearing for their lives.