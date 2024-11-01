Kerala opposes 'repayment' clause in Vizhinjam seaport deal, cites potential loss to state exchequer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just a month away from the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, the state and the central governments differ over the payment of Viability Gap Funding (VGF).

The state government has objected to the Centre’s decision to impose conditions on paying the latter’s share of Rs 817.8 crore. Both parties, as project proponents, have to pay Rs 1635 crore to Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL), which is the concessionaire of the project.

But the new condition is that the VGF disbursed by the Government of India to the Concessionaire should be repaid by the Kerala government in terms of the Net Present Value (NPV) by way of premium (revenue) sharing. This would involve a further loss of Rs.10,000 to 12,000 crore to the State Exchequer in actual terms, computed on projected interest rates and revenue realization from the port over the period of repayment.