Catholicos Mor Baselios Thomas I to be laid to rest in Puthencruz

KOCHI : Thousands of faithful arrived at the Kothamangalam Cheriyapally and Valiyapally on Friday morning to pay tributes to Catholicos Mor Baselios Thomas I, the spiritual head of the Syrian Orthodox Church (Jacobite), who fostered a sense of identity, unity, and faithfulness to the teachings of the church among the believers.

The public viewing ceremony was held on Friday. The 95-year-old Catholicos passed away on Thursday in Kochi following age-related ailments.

The Catholicos played a pivotal role in reviving the church’s traditions, responding to contemporary challenges and guiding the community.

The public viewing began with a holy mass at Kothamangalam Cheriyapally. The holy mass was followed by a meeting of the episcopal synod and the working committee. The mortal remains were then taken to Kothamangalam Valiyapally.

The funeral will be held at 3 pm on Saturday at the church headquarters in Puthencruz. The funeral service will begin with a holy mass at Mor Athanasius Cathedral inside Patriarchal Centre.

The church has also announced 14 days of mourning in parishes, institutions, and establishments of the church. He will be laid to rest in a specially constructed tomb at the Patriarchal Centre.