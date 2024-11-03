Amid prayers & tributes, Catholicos laid to rest

PUTHENCRUZ : Politicians, spiritual leaders and other prominent personalities paid homage to Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas I, head of the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Church, and remembered his contributions to the development of the community and society as a whole.

The funeral rituals at the Mor Athanasius Cathedral, in Puthencruz began at 8am with Holy Mass. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union minister Suresh Gopi, and actor Mammootty were among those present.

Remembering the bishop’s contributions, Pinarayi Vijayan said the Catholicos was a fighter who always stood for what was right. “He epitomised bravery. He was worried about the disputes within the church and ardently wished to resolve them. We used to discuss the issues, even before I became the chief minister,” he said, adding that the Catholicos told him that the state government must take steps, that will be acceptable to the factions, towards resolving the issues.

Speaking after paying homage to the spiritual leader, the CM assured that the state government would do the needful on the Malankara church issue.

“He helped revive the community... His dedication strengthened the unity and identity of the church. He created history. His demise is painful. We pray for the community,” said Baselios Mar Cleemis, chairman of Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), who cancelled a foreign trip to see his friend one last time.

According to K Sudhakaran, president of the state Congress, Mor Baselios Thomas I was a leader who lived in the hearts of common people.

“It is not easy to be a leader like him. His calmness, kindness, and contributions to the development of the church and its institutions have helped create a space for him in the hearts of the common men. He was a spiritual leader who respected politicians and political parties too,” he said.