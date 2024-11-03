Munambam issue: Catholic Church’s stern stance keeps parties on toes

KOTTAYAM: As the heated by-election campaign is progressing in the state, the Catholic Church’s tough stance on the Munambam land dispute issue has placed the political parties on the defensive.

The Church’s sharp criticism of the legislators for unanimously passing a resolution in the Assembly against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 of the Union government, even while the fisher folk in Munambam were protesting against the Waqf Board’s claim on their land, has left the political parties, especially Central Travancore-based Kerala Congress parties, in a dilemma. With the Church tightening its position on Munambam and Waqf issues, political parties are struggling to align with Catholic sentiments.

Though a recent meeting of Muslim organisations, convened by IUML leader Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, temporarily eased the tension, the Church leadership is determined to maintain an intensified stance until the government takes steps to protect the land of the fishermen.

“The government can easily resolve the issue by taking decisive action. By appointing a representative to address the claims raised by the Waqf Board and conducting a thorough examination to prepare a comprehensive report on the legal validity of their claims, the government can present the case with this report in the court to resolve the issue effectively,” said a source close with the Church.