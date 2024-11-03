Munambam issue: Catholic Church’s stern stance keeps parties on toes

KOTTAYAM: As the heated by-election campaign is progressing in the state, the Catholic Church’s tough stance on the Munambam land dispute issue has placed the political parties on the defensive.
The Church’s sharp criticism of the legislators for unanimously passing a resolution in the Assembly against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 of the Union government, even while the fisher folk in Munambam were protesting against the Waqf Board’s claim on their land, has left the political parties, especially Central Travancore-based Kerala Congress parties, in a dilemma. With the Church tightening its position on Munambam and Waqf issues, political parties are struggling to align with Catholic sentiments.
Though a recent meeting of Muslim organisations, convened by IUML leader Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, temporarily eased the tension, the Church leadership is determined to maintain an intensified stance until the government takes steps to protect the land of the fishermen.
“The government can easily resolve the issue by taking decisive action. By appointing a representative to address the claims raised by the Waqf Board and conducting a thorough examination to prepare a comprehensive report on the legal validity of their claims, the government can present the case with this report in the court to resolve the issue effectively,” said a source close with the Church.
However, the Church’s stern stance and the lackadaisical approach of the LDF-led state govt have placed Kerala Congress (M), a prominent constituent of the ruling LDF, in a difficult situation. Fearing the wrath of the Church, KC (M) chairman Jose K Mani, leaders Stephen George and Thomas Chazhikadan, on Saturday visited the Munambam protest venue to extend solidarity.
“The move to evict the lawful landowners from their settlement in Munambam must be addressed legally, politically and justly. Currently, approximately 610 families reside in the area, solidifying the fact that the land rightfully belongs to the present landowners without any dispute,” Jose K Mani posted on his FB page after the visit.
While the rival Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph hopes to take advantage of the situation, the Church is displeased with the unanimous resolution in the Assembly against the Waqf Bill. “If tje ossie remains unresolved, it will not bode well for either the UDF or the LDF,” said the Church person.