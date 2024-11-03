Muslim groups ready to co-operate in solving issue, says Kunhalikutty

MALAPPURAM: Sensing the volatile nature of the issue, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has urged the state government to immediately intervene in the Munambam land dispute and stop the attempt to drive communal polarisation. IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty on Saturday told reporters in Malappuram that Muslim organisations were willing to cooperate with the state government to resolve the issue.

Around 600 families are facing challenges after the Waqf Board included their lands in its asset records. These families have also initiated a protest against the Waqf Board’s claim over their land.

Kunhalikutty also said that the government should not delay in finding a solution, as any delay could allow communal groups to whip up divisive sentiments by targeting specific communities.

“This issue was triggered by a decision made during the tenure of the V S Achuthanandan government in 2008-2009. Therefore, it is imperative that the state government takes the necessary steps to resolve it. Muslim organisations want the state government to put an end to the hate campaigns surrounding the issue,” Kunhalikutty said.