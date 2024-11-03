Muslim groups ready to co-operate in solving issue, says Kunhalikutty

MALAPPURAM: Sensing the volatile nature of the issue, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has urged the state government to immediately intervene in the Munambam land dispute and stop the attempt to drive communal polarisation. IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty on Saturday told reporters in Malappuram that Muslim organisations were willing to cooperate with the state government to resolve the issue.
Around 600 families are facing challenges after the Waqf Board included their lands in its asset records. These families have also initiated a protest against the Waqf Board’s claim over their land.
Kunhalikutty also said that the government should not delay in finding a solution, as any delay could allow communal groups to whip up divisive sentiments by targeting specific communities.
“This issue was triggered by a decision made during the tenure of the V S Achuthanandan government in 2008-2009. Therefore, it is imperative that the state government takes the necessary steps to resolve it. Muslim organisations want the state government to put an end to the hate campaigns surrounding the issue,” Kunhalikutty said.
He added that legal formalities would not impede an immediate solution. “An out-of-court settlement should be reached, and the decision should then be conveyed to the court. The residents of the area are not responsible for the disputes over the land, and decisions, including issuing title deeds to the families in Munambam, should be made,” Kunhalikutty said.
The IUML leader noted that a hate campaign was being unleashed against a community using the Munambam land issue. “Kerala is renowned for its religious harmony. However, some forces are attempting to disrupt this harmony. The state government should not wait until these communal forces exploit the issue for their benefit,” he warned.
The IUML declared its stance on the issue on Saturday following a meeting with various Muslim organisations in Kozhikode on Friday.