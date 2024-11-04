K-Rail: Centre asks state to address issues to take project forward

THRISSUR: The Kerala government’s ambitious K-Rail project received a fresh lease of life with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday assuring that the project can be taken forward once the state addresses the technical and environmental issues expeditiously.

“The Kerala chief minister and myself recently met in New Delhi and we discussed it (the K-Rail project). I requested the (honorable) chief minister that whatever technical and environmental issues are there in the design of K-Rail... address them expeditiously so that this project can also be taken forward.

The NDA government believes in cooperative federalism (sic),” Vaishnaw said, addressing reporters and public at the Thrissur railway station during his window trailing inspection held between Ernakulam and Kozhikode railway stations.

The K-Rail project referred to as SilverLine is a 530-km-long semi high-speed rail corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod with an estimated cost of Rs 64,000 crore, as per its website. However, experts reckon that the project will end up costing least Rs 1 lakh crore.

As per the plan, the SilverLine would allow an operating speed of 200kmph, easing transport between the north and south ends of the state by reducing total travel time to less than four hours, compared with the present 10 to 12 hours. The intermediate stations include Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kochi Airport, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

At the same time, Vaishnaw criticised the state government saying only 14% of the land required for railway development in Kerala has been acquired so far. He said while his office was continuously keeping in touch with the authorities in Kerala, the response has been unimpressive.

“For the ongoing rail line doubling projects in Kerala, we need 460 hectares of land. So far, we have got about 63 hectares, which is 14%. We have deposited about Rs 2,100 crore and I am constantly following up with the state government,” he said.