Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Wayanad, addresses local issues and calls for support

KALPETTA: Having arrived in Wayanad on Sunday for a two-day campaign for the Lok Sabha by-election, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied by her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, enumerated the problems faced by the local people.

“We will try our best to make the Wayanad medical college a reality. My brother Rahul Gandhi has worked hard for it. But despite so much effort, the state government has not provided any facilities except for erecting a name board called ‘medical college,’” Priyanka said at Gandhi Park in Mananthavady.

She noted that there is much to be done to strengthen the district’s tourism sector and emphasized the need for systems for food processing. Priyanka also addressed other issues faced by the people of Wayanad.