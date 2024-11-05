Children with special needs shine at opening ceremony

KOCHI: It was a momentous occasion for 11-year-old Sreelakshmi S, a Class VI student of Edward Memorial GHSS (EMGHSS), Veli, in Fort Kochi. She had the opportunity to light the games cauldron alongside Olympic medal-winning hockey star P R Sreejesh at the opening ceremony of the Kerala State School Sports Meet on Monday.

The ceremony also marked a joyous moment for students with special needs from across the state, announcing to the world that they were not castaways but an important part of society. The sports meet will see 1,562 students with special needs competing in events like athletics, handball, football, and badminton at three venues.

Speaking to TNIE, Sreelakshmi expressed her happiness at being part of the big event. Though she was visibly shaken by the boisterous activities happening around her, she maintained composure and completed the responsibility she was entrusted with.

“We practiced for days,” said Mini, her teacher.

Sreelakshmi has been identified with an intellectual disability.

“However, she is studying alongside general students and has been doing well in her studies with the help of a special teacher. Sreelakshmi is also taking part in the sports meet, in handball,” the teacher added.

While Sreelakshmi had the enviable opportunity to share the limelight with one of the biggest sports stars in the country, Yashwitha A, a Class VI student of St Joseph’s UP School, Karithala, and Anoop Binu, a Class X student of Chavara Vocational Training Centre, Koonammavu, joined the torch relay in their wheelchairs.

“Until last year, we used to have a separate sports meet. However, it feels good to be included in the main event. I will be taking part in the wheelchair race,” Anoop said.

Yashwitha was happy to hold the torch in her hands and watched in awe as Sreejesh arrived to receive it from her. Around 95 students with special needs from Ernakulam are competing in the meet.

“Just like the others, our students too have been training and have put everything into preparing for the sports meet,” said Asha, a teacher from Mattancherry.

She said the students were trained at the Aluva Sports Centre. “The students and their parents have been highly enthusiastic,” Asha added.