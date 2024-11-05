Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Railway Minister to improve sanitation workers' safety

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding his attention on improving the safety standards of contract labourers engaged in railway work and to provide monetary compensation to families of four workers who died in accident at Shornur.

Four workers from Tamil Nadu including two women who were engaged in the track cleaning process by the Railway Contractor were killed after they were hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express on November 2.

This tragic incident is the second one after the earlier case of a temporary sanitation worker, who was swept away and drowned while cleaning the Amayizhanjan Canal at Thiruvananthapuram. The Chief Minister shot off the letter after the railway refused to take responsibility for the previous incident.