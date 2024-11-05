Students from UAE thrilled to compete at ‘home’

KOCHI: With high hopes of winning medals in the State School Sports Meet, 50 students and five teachers have travelled all the way from the UAE to Kochi. For the Malayali students settled in the UAE, it is a dream they thought they would perhaps never achieve.

The students are from the Indian schools in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

Muhammed Sinan, a Thrissur native settled in Sharjah with his parents, was a district-level player when he was in Kerala. He wished to attend the school sports meet. However, he couldn’t and he is now representing the UAE in the Kerala sports meet. “I was in Kerala till Class X. I used to attend sports events, especially football. However, I didn’t get a chance to represent my school and district at the state games. This opportunity came unexpectedly,” Sinan, a Class XII student of the New Indian Model School in Dubai, told TNIE.

Sumesh Kumar, a coach with the Gulf Model School, Dubai, who has accompanied the students to Kochi, said the team is confident of a good showing.