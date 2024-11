KOCHI: Former Union minister and Kerala BJP Prabhari Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday demanded that the Kerala government publish the latest data on Waqf-owned lands in the state.

He said the LDF government should also give details of how much government, private, farmers and other-religion properties are claimed by Waqf.

“All the records are there with the state government itself. It has to just collate and declare in a week’s time,” he said. Speaking to reporters during his visit to Palakkad to coordinate and monitor the campaigns for the by-election, Javadekar said: “If you have a property dispute about a temple or gurudwara or church, you can approach courts. But, if there is a dispute about Waqf lands, you cannot approach the courts. How can there be two laws in one country?”

“The duplicity of the LDF and the UDF and the politics of appeasement of extreme elements do not stop here,” he said.

Javadekar hits out at LDF, UDF

“They have not spoken a word on the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and they have condemned or given their reaction to the attack on a temple in Canada yesterday,” he said.

Javadekar said both LDF and UDF oppose the CAA, and talk about deaths of Palestinians, but not about attacks on Israel by Hezbollah and Hamas.

The former minister claimed that some of the properties in Kalpathy and Nurani agraharam villages are also now converted to Waqf lands and demanded such issues should be resolved to give justice to the helpless, innocent victims of Waqf claims.