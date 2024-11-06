Theerdhu overcomes grief to break sports meet record

KOCHI: Even as records fell like ninepins in the swimming event on the first day of the 21st Kerala State School Sports Meet, the effort of one swimmer stood out. Mongam Theerdhu Samadev, a Plus One student of MVHSS Thundathil in Thiruvananthapuram, overcame grief of his father’s demise in an accident a week ago to win gold in the 400 m freestyle U17 boys.

It was a momentous occasion for the swimmers from MVHSS Thundathil who created five new meet records and won 10 golds, one silver and one bronze.

Jebin Jose Abraham, an assistant coach with SAI-Glenmark swimming project, told TNIE, “Theerdhu and his younger brother have been training under the project with the rest of the swimmers from the school. It was just a week ago that the two lost their father in an accident. However, Theerdhu decided to take part in the meet as he wanted to make his father proud.”

Jebin said all these swimmers will represent Kerala in the national games. “The other swimmers who broke records are Abhinav S (100 m Backstroke U17 boys), Pavani Sarayu Nadukuditi (200 m Breaststroke U17 girls), Aadhidev P (50m Butterfly U17 boys junior) and Bhagya Krishna R B (200m Breaststroke U14 girls),” he says. Jebi said the project is a CSR venture of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals being implemented in the school in association with Sports Authority of India.