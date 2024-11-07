Congress feels midnight raid may give them an edge in Palakkad by-election

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF camp hopes to politically cash in on the midnight police raid on the rooms of women Congress leaders at a hotel in Palakkad which went on for several hours. Congress state president K Sudhakaran rushed to the spot and led a massive protest which saw top UDF leaders also lining up.

High drama prevailed at KPM Regency Hotel, ever since KSU Palakkad secretary Fenny Ninan came there with a blue trolley suitcase and laptop bag, where leaders of all three mainstream political parties have been staying. This is not the first time Fenny has been in the eye of the storm. During the run-up to the Youth Congress state president election, Fenny was charged with fabricating the Election Commission of India’s voters’ identity card. Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan, who is also the chairman of the election committee, had called a review meeting on Wednesday.

Candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil and Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil who is spearheading the election campaign, decided to stay back in the hotel to prepare the game plan for the next round. With the ECI extending the byelection by a week in Palakkad, Sreekandan and his team had decided to take stock of their campaigning and ways to improve it.