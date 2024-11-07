Kerala faces rising snake bite threat, demand grows for viper anti-venom

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the backdrop of deaths resulting from pit viper bites in Kasaragod and Idukki districts, demands are rising to develop anti-snake venom for a variety of vipers found in the state. While the vipers in question -- Anamalai pit viper (APV), hump-nosed pit viper (HNPV), Travancore pit viper and Malabar pit viper -- are not highly venomous, they come under the category of venomous snakes.

Experts claim that the recent deaths after HNPV and APV bites happened because of other ailments consequent to the snake bites. At the same time, the fact is that the current polyvalent anti-snake venom is only for the big four among snakes -- spectacled cobra, common krait, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled viper -- but not for other snakes.

Initially, the vipers found in south India were categorised into five species -- Malabar pit viper, bamboo pit viper, horse-shoe pit viper, large-scaled pit viper and hump-nosed pit viper.

Later, the Malabar pit viper was reclassified into three species -- Travancore pit viper (found in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam), Anamalai pit viper (from Pathanamthitta to Nelliyampathy in Palakkad) and Malabar pit viper (Palakkad gap to northern Western Ghats).

While there are genetic differences, they look the same to an untrained eye. Hence, they are categorised according to the location.

Over the past few years, Kerala has been seeing a spurt in the number of deaths due to HNPV bites. On October 24, Manjeshwar resident Ashok, 43, died at a private hospital in Mangaluru following an HNPV bite. The next day, an APV bite case was reported in Kallar in Idukki. According to the Facebook group ‘Snakes of Kerala’, over the past fortnight, at least half a dozen people were fortunate to have spotted vipers in the nick of time.