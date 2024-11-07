With an unhappy RSS, BJP wading through rough waters in Palakkad

“The sudden developments have raised questions in the minds of workers and public that there is a section in the party that do not want the party to win in Palakkad,” a senior leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

“If the BJP candidate wins in Palakkad, it will pave the way for significant achievements for the party in the coming LSG elections. It will also help the party garner 5-10 seats in the next assembly elections. These achievements will normally go to the credit of incumbent state president K Surendran. The win in the byelection will help in Krishnakumar’s elevation in the party hierarchy,” he said.

The RSS has long ago identified leaders’ ego and self-centric attitude as the biggest reasons for BJP’s lack of progress in Kerala. The RSS had also pointed out the lack of an election strategy and crisis management mechanism, and immature leadership as reasons for the party’s poor poll performance.

There is also criticism that senior leaders were not given charge of crucial roles in Palakkad campaign. Instead, vice-president P Raghunath is in charge of the campaigning. Incidentally, the alleged rift between Raghunath and Sandeep Varier resulted in the latter’s exit from the campaign. “Leaders like A N Radhakrishnan, B Gopalakrishnan, S Suresh, and P K Krishnadas were not given proper roles in the campaigning,” a BJP leader said. These strategic shortcomings have led to the rumblings in the party’s campaign, which may prove costly in the days to come, he said.

Double engine promise

BJP leadership has decided to continue with its own political narrative and development agenda. Krishnakumar’s promise of realising All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Palakkad is intended to remind the voter about the prospects of double engine at the Centre and Palakkad. The party is using another trump card by bringing in Metroman E Sreedharan as a strategic tool. BJP is banking on his acceptability among upper classes and castes. “C Krishnakumar will win,” Sreedharan told TNIE. “The voters have realised that my defeat was a setback for the development of Palakkad. If Krishnakumar wins, my ideas could be implemented through him,” he said.