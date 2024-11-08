Thalassery court grants bail to former panchayat president P P Divya in ADM suicide case

KANNUR: The Thalassery Sessions Court has granted bail to former district panchayat president P P Divya, who is the accused in the case related to the suicide of ADM Naveen Babu.

Judge K T Nizar Ahammed pronounced the order on Friday, enabling the release of the CPM leader, who is now in judicial custody. She is currently lodged at the women’s prison at Pallikkunnu in Kannur.

The case against Divya is that her speech at the farewell function of the ADM was the reason behind the suicide. Naveen Babu died by suicide on October 15, the day after the incident.

She has been charged with abetment of suicide under Section 108 of BNS. Divya surrendered before the police after the court dismissed her anticipatory bail plea.

The CPM Kannur district committee on Thursday removed her from all elected party posts. She was a member of the Kannur district committee of the party. CPM leadership had asked Divya to resign from the post of district panchayat president soon after the suicide became a political controversy.

