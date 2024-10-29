Former district panchayat president P.P. Divya denied bail in ADM suicide case

KARRUR: The Principal Sessions Court in Thalassery has denied the anticipatory bail petition of former district panchayat president and CPM leader P.P. Divya, who is accused of abetting the suicide of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

Divya sought anticipatory bail after police registered a case against her, alleging that her remarks at a farewell function contributed to Babu's suicide.

Naveen Babu was found dead by hanging at his official residence on 15 October. He was due to be transferred to his hometown in Pathanamthitta, and a farewell function was organised at the collectorate on 14 October.

Although Divya was not invited to the event, she attended and reportedly made disparaging comments about the ADM, suggesting there were irregularities in his issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump at Chengalayi.