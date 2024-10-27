Kerala: P P Divya to appear before police only after court’s decision on bail petition

KANNUR: P P Divya, who is in the eye of a storm in connection with the death of ADM Naveen Babu, will not appear before the investigation team until the court delivers its verdict on her anticipatory bail plea. Divya’s lawyer K Viswan said that media was fabricating stories about Divya, adding that a decision regarding her cooperation with the investigation will be made only after the court pronounces its order on her bail petition.

Meanwhile, Opposition members put pressure on the ruling front at the Kannur District Development Committee (DDC) meeting, demanding Divya’s arrest. Led by Congress leader T Jayakrishnan, protesters insisted that the committee pass a resolution urging authorities to arrest those responsible for the death of ADM Naveen Babu.

Meanwhile, Collector Arun K Vijayan addressed the media, stating that it is up to the government to decide whether he should remain in his position.