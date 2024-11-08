Will remain an ordinary BJP worker: Sandeep

PALAKKAD: Refuting rumours that he is planning to join the CPM, BJP state committee member and former spokesperson Sandeep Varier said that as a person who grew up with the BJP, he will continue as an ordinary worker of the party. In an interaction with TNIE, Sandeep stressed that he was forced to react due to the continuous humiliation meted out by the Palakkad district committee. Excerpts:

Your recent standoff with the BJP leadership has sowed confusion in the party ranks. What led to your outburst?

The Palakkad district committee has been humiliating me for the past four years. There was a chain of events, the latest being the election convention. I was invited to the event, but when I arrived a district-level functionary stopped me from taking the stage.

The party leadership says there is no justification for revolting during an election...

I reacted during election time as I faced humiliation during election time. It is the responsibility of the leadership to address the complaints of workers. But it adopted a tough stance, saying the exit of an ordinary worker like me will have no bearing on the party. That is not good leadership. I waited for five days before reacting in public. On the sixth day, state general secretary Sudheer threatened me. It was then that I decided to react. I don’t regret my actions.

What led to the leadership’s cold-shoulder?

The state leadership was responsible for resolving the issue amicably. But they did not intervene, viewing my stand as a convenient excuse to place before the national leadership in case Krishnakumar does not win in Palakkad.

What is behind your difference of opinion with Krishnakumar? He has said that you are like a brother to him...

It was farcical and I couldn’t bear it. He claimed that we worked together in the Yuva Morcha, which is a lie. If he fostered brotherly ties, he would have consoled me when my mother passed away. He could have at the least called me over phone to convey his condolences.

Was there any truth to rumours that you were planning to join the CPM?

If I had any intention of joining the CPM, I would have done so on the first day itself. I received information that the party was ready to accept me. As someone who grew up with the BJP, I can never leave the party. I haven’t said anything against the party or its leadership. I merely aired my concerns, but the party did not respond.

You were close to state president K Surendran and even coordinated his campaign in Wayanad for the Lok Sabha election. What is behind the mutual animosity?

I have no issues with him. But I feel he could have taken a proactive role in addressing my grievances. Instead, he asked me to correct myself. How was I in the wrong?

Did Prakash Javadekar call you?

I didn’t receive any call. He says he contacted me. He has also said I am not a prominent leader. I haven’t reacted to that.

The district committee reportedly voted to select the candidate for Palakkad and you received the least support...

The district leadership did not inform members that Kummanam Rajasekharan was to select the candidate through a vote. The district president directed certain members to vote by giving the first preference to Surendran, second to Krishnakumar and third to himself. I informed Kummanam about the plot and conveyed my protest.

Did you raise a claim for the Palakkad seat?

I never had any such intention. I had conveyed to Kummanam that Surendran or Sobha Surendran should contest from Palakkad. I also recommended the names of Khushbu and Navya Haridas for the Wayanad seat.