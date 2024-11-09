‘I will prove my innocence in court’, says former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya

KANNUR: Former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya, who is the accused in the case related to the death of former ADM Naveen Babu, has expressed the hope that she would get an opportunity to prove her innocence in court.

Emerging out of the women’s prison at Pallikkunnu near here on Friday evening after getting bail, Divya said she too is pained by the death of the ADM.

“I have been in public life for two decades and I interact with officials only with good intention,” she told reporters outside the jail.

“I believe in the law and will present my side in the court. Like Naveen Babu’s family I too wish that a fair probe should take place in the case,” she said.