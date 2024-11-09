‘I will prove my innocence in court’, says former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya

KANNUR: Former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya, who is the accused in the case related to the death of former ADM Naveen Babu, has expressed the hope that she would get an opportunity to prove her innocence in court.
Emerging out of the women’s prison at Pallikkunnu near here on Friday evening after getting bail, Divya said she too is pained by the death of the ADM.
“I have been in public life for two decades and I interact with officials only with good intention,” she told reporters outside the jail.
“I believe in the law and will present my side in the court. Like Naveen Babu’s family I too wish that a fair probe should take place in the case,” she said.
Earlier, District Principal and Sessions Court, Thalassery, granted bail for Divya after she remained in custody for ten days. While granting bail, Judge K T Nizar Ahammed said, “Merely because the sentiments of the community are against the accused, bail cannot be denied.” The same court had rejected Divya’s petition for anticipatory bail earlier.
The court released her on condition of executing a bond for Rs one lakh and presenting two solvent sureties for the like sum. The court also directed Divya to appear before the investigating officer every Monday.
The court directed Divya not to leave Kannur without the permission of the court and not to influence the witnesses in the case. She was also directed not to get involved in any crime during the bail period, and was told to surrender her passport in court.
Meanwhile, the CPM district committee issued a one-line statement saying that Divya has been removed from all elected posts in the party for ‘behaving in a manner that brought ignominy to the party.’