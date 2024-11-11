M V Jayarajan softens stand on P P Divya

KANNUR: Apparently softening the party’s stand on P P Divya, Kannur CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan has said there were two versions on the bribery allegation against late ADM Naveen Babu. “There are two sides to the allegation. One side says Naveen took bribe and the other insists he wasn’t involved in such misconduct. This is why the government is conducting a detailed investigation. We need to know the truth,” Jayarajan told reporters on the sidelines of the CPM Peringome area committee conference on Saturday.

He said the people need to know whether former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya’s speech led to Naveen’s death. “The CPM in Kannur, Pathanamthitta, and its state leadership stand with Naveen’s grieving family. However, our presence with the ADM’s body was not about us taking sides,” he said.

On reports that Divya was planning to approach the party control commission challenging the action taken against her, Jayarajan said: “Divya has accepted the party action against her. How then can she tell the media that she was discarded like a curry leaf. The media is not getting the response it wants from party leaders and is hence spreading fake news against it.” Divya herself had rejected the media claims via a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties alleged that the CPM was trying to protect Divya, which was why Jayarajan had softened his stance on the matter.