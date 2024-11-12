Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi wrap up Wayanad by-election campaign

The month-long Lok Sabha by-election campaign came to an exciting end in Wayanad. UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed hundreds of people in road shows and announced in Malayalam that ‘I will come back’. Rahul Gandhi was also present with Priyanka at Sultan Bathery, and Thiruvambady in Kozhikode for the campaign finale on Monday.

Rahul said that Wayanad will be the only parliamentary constituency with two MPs and together they will raise their voice for Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi spoke about Wayanad wearing a T-shirt which sported the message ‘I love Wayanad.’ Hundreds of party workers participated in the Thiruvambady road show. Priyanka spoke in Malayalam waving at the crowd that had gathered in Thiruvambady to see her despite the heavy rain.

“You have accepted me like a family member. I will work hard for you. I travelled all over Wayanad and met farmers, rural employment guarantee scheme labourers and tribal people. I understand the problems you are facing. I will be here as long as I can,” she said.

Priyanka added that she would learn Malayalam and later announced in Malayalam that ‘I will be back’.