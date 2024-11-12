Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi wrap up Wayanad by-election campaign

The month-long Lok Sabha by-election campaign came to an exciting end in Wayanad. UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed hundreds of people in road shows and announced in Malayalam that ‘I will come back’. Rahul Gandhi was also present with Priyanka at Sultan Bathery, and Thiruvambady in Kozhikode for the campaign finale on Monday.
Rahul said that Wayanad will be the only parliamentary constituency with two MPs and together they will raise their voice for Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi spoke about Wayanad wearing a T-shirt which sported the message ‘I love Wayanad.’ Hundreds of party workers participated in the Thiruvambady road show. Priyanka spoke in Malayalam waving at the crowd that had gathered in Thiruvambady to see her despite the heavy rain.
“You have accepted me like a family member. I will work hard for you. I travelled all over Wayanad and met farmers, rural employment guarantee scheme labourers and tribal people. I understand the problems you are facing. I will be here as long as I can,” she said.
Priyanka added that she would learn Malayalam and later announced in Malayalam that ‘I will be back’.
The LDF candidate’s Kottikkalasam at Kalpetta also drew large crowds. Along with the candidate Sathyan Mokeri of CPI, Minister P Prasad and other leaders of CPI and CPM joined the huge crowd of supporters as the open campaign concluded. LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri said that people want a person who can bring development in the constituency to be selected as MP and that will be reflected in the polls.
The Sultan Bathery town was the centre of Kottikkalasam for the NDA campaign in Wayanad. Leaders including P K Krishnadas rallied along with the NDA candidate Navya Haridas. During the road show, Navya Haridas climbed on a crane and later joined party workers as they danced to the beats of drums and loud sloganeering.
The government has declared a public holiday for all government and public sector institutions and educational institutions in Wayanad district on November 13, when the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls will be held. November 12 has been announced as a holiday by collector Meghasree D R for all educational institutions which are functioning as polling booths.