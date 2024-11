THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government late on Monday evening suspended two senior IAS officers, K Gopalakrishnan (industries & commerce director) and Prasanth N (agriculture special secretary), from service for breach of discipline. The action against the officers came at the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after Chief Secretary Sarada Murlaeedharan apprised him of the two bureaucrats’ conduct.

Gopalakrishnan allegedly created a WhatsApp group of IAS officers on religious lines, while Prasanth launched a tirade against Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak through social media. The two officers were found to have violated the All India Service Conduct Rules, 1968.

In the suspension order of Goapalakrishnan, the chief secretary noted that the WhatsApp group created by him was intended to foment division, sow disunity and break the solidarity within the cadre of the All India Services in the state. It was also prima facie found to be creating communal formations and alignments within the cadre of the All India Services. The group, ‘Mallu Hindu Off’, was created on October 31 and had both serving and retired bureaucrats as its members. It was deleted after some of the added members pointed out the impropriety.

In the suspension order of Prasanth, the chief secretary noted that his remarks amounted to grave indiscipline and they undermine the public image of the administrative machinery in the state. The remarks also have the potential of creating divisiveness and disaffection in the Indian Administrative Service in the state that can also affect service to the public.