Waqf land dispute escalates to wider areas

KOTTAYAM: As the Roman Catholic Church intensified its protests in the Munambam land dispute, the issue has been escalating to wider areas with Waqf Board sending notice to five families in Thavinjal grama panchayat near Mananthavadi in Wayanad.

The notices were issued following a complaint received on October 10, stating 4.7 acres in 5.77 acres of Waqf land had been encroached upon by the five families. They have been asked to submit relevant documents by November 16.

This apart, a video circulating in the Catholic Church’s YouTube channel alleged that Waqf is now staking claim on around 250 acres of land in Taliparamba in Kannur as well as land owned by a Musilm family in Thalassery in Kannur, which is under the threat of eviction due to Waqf’s claims.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church has decided to intensify its demand for the implementation of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. The Church is of the view that bringing specific amendments to the Waqf Act is the key to resolving the disputes related to land rights.

Fr Antony Vadakkekkara, public relations officer of the Syro-Malabar Church, expressed the Church’s desire for an amendment in the Act to ensure equal justice for all. “Munambam is just one piece of a larger puzzle. Now the dispute at Thavinjal panchayat in Wayanad has come out.

According to reports available, Waqf land issues persist in 23 locations across Kerala with Munambam ranking 15th on the list. It is concerning to see individuals who had legally purchased and owned land for many years are now facing potential eviction due to claims made by Waqf, warranting proper amendments to ensure equal justice for all,” he said.

The Church has also put forth a demand to political parties to support the Waqf Amendment Bill, in view of Waqf land disputes being reported from more areas, including the latest one at Thavinjal panchayat in Wayanad district.