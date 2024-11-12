Waqf land dispute escalates to wider areas

KOTTAYAM: As the Roman Catholic Church intensified its protests in the Munambam land dispute, the issue has been escalating to wider areas with Waqf Board sending notice to five families in Thavinjal grama panchayat near Mananthavadi in Wayanad.
The notices were issued following a complaint received on October 10, stating 4.7 acres in 5.77 acres of Waqf land had been encroached upon by the five families. They have been asked to submit relevant documents by November 16.
This apart, a video circulating in the Catholic Church’s YouTube channel alleged that Waqf is now staking claim on around 250 acres of land in Taliparamba in Kannur as well as land owned by a Musilm family in Thalassery in Kannur, which is under the threat of eviction due to Waqf’s claims.
Meanwhile, the Catholic Church has decided to intensify its demand for the implementation of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. The Church is of the view that bringing specific amendments to the Waqf Act is the key to resolving the disputes related to land rights.
Fr Antony Vadakkekkara, public relations officer of the Syro-Malabar Church, expressed the Church’s desire for an amendment in the Act to ensure equal justice for all. “Munambam is just one piece of a larger puzzle. Now the dispute at Thavinjal panchayat in Wayanad has come out.
According to reports available, Waqf land issues persist in 23 locations across Kerala with Munambam ranking 15th on the list. It is concerning to see individuals who had legally purchased and owned land for many years are now facing potential eviction due to claims made by Waqf, warranting proper amendments to ensure equal justice for all,” he said.
The Church has also put forth a demand to political parties to support the Waqf Amendment Bill, in view of Waqf land disputes being reported from more areas, including the latest one at Thavinjal panchayat in Wayanad district.
The Church has also started a campaign through social media targeting the UDF and LDF MPs who opposed the amendments to the Bill during their speeches in Parliament. In a video, Fr. Antony Tharekadavil, priest at Thalassery diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, argues against the claims of UDF MPs K C Venugopal, N K Premachandran, E T Muhammed Basheer as well as CPM’s lone Lok Sabha member from Kerala K Radhakrishnan, to oppose the amendments proposed by the Centre. This move seems to have major political implications amid reports of the Church tending towards BJP.
By highlighting various sections in both the old and new Bills, the Church argues that many issues can be resolved with the introduction of these amendments.
Speaking to TNIE, Fr Tharekadavil said while the amendments in the Bill provide some temporary relief, a more permanent solution can only be achieved through the enactment of a clear-cut Act.
“The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 eliminates the concept of Waqf by user, that pertains to property that is used for religious or pious purposes even if there is no evidence of a normal claim. Additionally, the amendment empowers the district collector to investigate disputes regarding Waqf claims on a property and present a report to the government with a resolution,” he said.
Notices issued
The Kerala State Waqf Board has issued notices to five families in Thavinjal, Wayanad, accusing them of encroaching on 4.7 acres of a 5.77-acre Waqf property
The notice warns that legal action will be taken under the Waqf Act to reclaim the land
The notices were issued to V P Salim, C V Hamza, Jamal Kunnakkadan, Rahmath, and Ravi, all residents of Thalapuzha ward in Thavinjal panchayat