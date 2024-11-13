Alleging election code violation, LDF moves EC against Priyanka Gandhi

KALPETTA: As silent campaigning was progressing in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, LDF Wayanad parliamentary constituency committee lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi used shrines and religious symbols for election campaign.

The complaint stated that the election campaign of the Congress was in violation of the election code and laws.

The complaint sent to the commission stated that Priyanka, who visited the Our Lady of Lourde’s Church in Pallikunnu on November 10 for election campaign, prayed inside the church in the presence of priests, and believers, and used it for election campaign by taking video and pictures.