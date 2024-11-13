Alleging election code violation, LDF moves EC against Priyanka Gandhi

KALPETTA: As silent campaigning was progressing in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, LDF Wayanad parliamentary constituency committee lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi used shrines and religious symbols for election campaign.
The complaint stated that the election campaign of the Congress was in violation of the election code and laws.
The complaint sent to the commission stated that Priyanka, who visited the Our Lady of Lourde’s Church in Pallikunnu on November 10 for election campaign, prayed inside the church in the presence of priests, and believers, and used it for election campaign by taking video and pictures.
Priyanka reached the church along with Congress leaders T Siddique, MLA, and Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan. A video of priests offering special prayers inside the church was also shot and circulated on social media. It was alleged that the devotees inside the shrine were asked to vote for the UDF candidate. The complaint was sent by E J Babu, chief election agent of LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri on behalf of the parliamentary constituency committee.
The complainant stated that the UDF candidate violated the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, and misused religious symbols to canvass votes. The complainant stated that Priyanka used priests to conduct prayers and promote her campaign, thereby exploiting religious sentiments to influence voters. The LDF has urged the Election Commission of India and the Wayanad district collector, who is also the returning officer, to conduct an immediate investigation, issue a ‘cease and desist order’ and impose penalties outlined in the Model Code of Conduct and under the Representation of the People Act, including potential disqualification to deter future violations.