Govt constitutes panel to investigate Kerala school sports meet disruption

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has constituted a three-member committee to inquire into the alleged attempts to disrupt the valedictory ceremony of the Kerala School Sports and Games in Kochi on Monday.
This was announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty after chairing a meeting here on Wednesday.
The committee comprises General Education Department additional secretary M I Meenambika, joint secretary Biju Kumar BT and State Council For Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Jayaprakash R K.
The committee has been asked to submit a report into the incident within two weeks. An explanation will be sought from two schools -- Navamukunda HSS Thirunavaya and Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam -- that staged the protests at the valedictory ceremony.
Tense scenes unfolded at the closing ceremony of the meet on Monday after the results were announced in the Best School category.
After second position was awarded to G V Raja Sports School, Navamukunda HSS moved from the initial second to third spot and Mar Basil HSS, which was in third position, fell out from the top three slots.
An expert panel will be constituted to study if sports and general schools can compete together in upcoming meets since the schools had objected to it.