Govt constitutes panel to investigate Kerala school sports meet disruption

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has constituted a three-member committee to inquire into the alleged attempts to disrupt the valedictory ceremony of the Kerala School Sports and Games in Kochi on Monday.

This was announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty after chairing a meeting here on Wednesday.

The committee comprises General Education Department additional secretary M I Meenambika, joint secretary Biju Kumar BT and State Council For Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Jayaprakash R K.

The committee has been asked to submit a report into the incident within two weeks. An explanation will be sought from two schools -- Navamukunda HSS Thirunavaya and Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam -- that staged the protests at the valedictory ceremony.