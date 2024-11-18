LDF, UDF grapple with Muslim vote consolidation challenge in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: While political parties make their final push to secure votes as the bypoll campaigning heads to a climax, the consolidation of Muslim votes in the Palakkad assembly constituency is emerging a challenge given the indirect involvement of politically influential organisations like Samastha, Jamaat-e-Islami, and SDPI.

The Congress-led UDF, which is banking on Muslim vote consolidation, have had a relaxed campaign given the additional support of Jamaat-e-Islami and the unofficial backing of SDPI. On the other hand, the unofficial campaign of a so-called Samastha faction within the district, reportedly in favour of LDF candidate P Sarin, has raised hopes in the CPM-led LDF camp too. These behind-the-scenes dynamics have put pressure on the UDF, which traditionally receives a bulk of the minority votes — comprising around 24% of the total electorate in the constituency.

The support of a prominent Samastha faction, traditionally aligned with the IUML and the UDF, for Sarin has become evident during house-to-house campaigning. This effort particularly focused on orthodox Muslim families within mahals involves leaders including scholars and Syeds, accompanied by local faces. Instead of pressuring voters, they have been advising them to cast their votes in favour of the LDF candidate this time.

“While Samastha officially maintains a neutral stance, the leadership has decided to extend regional support to the LDF,” said a campaign leader working in the Kannadi panchayat, requesting anonymity.