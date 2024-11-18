League welcomes ‘fascist warrior’-turned-friend

MALAPPURAM: A day after joining the Congress, Sandeep G Varier visited IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal at his residence in Malappuram on Sunday. IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty was also present to welcome Varier during the visit.

Kunhalikutty said Sandeep’s entry signals Congress’ potential return to power in Kerala and the INDIA bloc’s resurgence nationally.

“Varier’s entry into the UDF proves BJP is not the ultimate choice for the people. We welcomed Varier’s decision to snap ties with a party that follows divisive politics and join hands with the Congress that accepts all and treats them equally. More people will join Congress in the coming days,” he said.

Kunhalikutty also criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleging that Sadiq Ali follows Jamaat-e-Islami.