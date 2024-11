KOCHI/TIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid heightened apprehension that organised gangs from neighbouring states, that specialise in heists, are lying low in the state, awaiting a chance to strike, police data reveals that such incidents involving non-Keralites have been witnessing a steady rise.

As many as 1,378 theft cases involving non-Keralites were registered in the last 45 months and there has been an increase in such incidents each year, official data shows.

According to data prepared by the home department, which was placed before the assembly last month, 192 cases of theft involving non-Keralites were registered in 2021. This rose to 360 in 2022. In 2023, the number increased further to 519.

Till the end of September this year, 307 such cases were registered. Records reveal that cops managed to arrest the accused and bring them to justice in 1,325 cases. Not much headway has been made in the remaining 53 cases. In 1,044 cases, officers partially or fully retrieved the loot.

This year, stolen valuables have been recovered in 224 cases. The corresponding figures for the previous three years stood at 411, 263, and 146 respectively. Sources with the State Crime Records Bureau said they don’t readily maintain the break-up of thieves on the basis of their state of origin.

Recent incidents of theft reported in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts have brought non-Keralite gangs of robbers back into the limelight. The modus operandi in these cases suggest a striking resemblance to professional gangs that hail from the hinterlands of Tamil Nadu.

Theft cases involving other-state burglars

2021 - 192

2022 - 360

2023 - 519

2024 - 307

(till Sept)