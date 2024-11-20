Woman’s killer saw Drishyam five times for ideas to mislead cops

ALAPPUZHA: Jayachandran, whose confession led to the recovery of the body of a missing woman on Tuesday, had watched Malayalam megahit ‘Drishyam’ — directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal and Meena — five times to get ideas for destroying evidence and misleading the police.

The police recovered the body of Vijayalakshmi, 49, a native of Kulasekharapuram in Karunagappally who had been missing since November 6, from a vacant land near a newly-constructed house at Karoor near Ambalappuzha, after Jayachandran, 50, her paramour, confessed to killing her and burying the body there. An officer said Jayachandran, a fisherman from Karoor, killed Vijayalakshmi on the suspicion that she was in a relationship with another person.

The Karunagappally police had launched a probe after Vijayalakshmi’s relatives lodged a complaint saying she had been missing since November 6, the same day when Jayachandran allegedly murdered her.

“On the day, Jayachandran invited Vijayalakshmi to his house, saying he will be visiting the Ambalappuzha temple. His wife and son were not at home at the time,” said an officer. It is learnt he killed Vijayalakshmi by hitting her on the head with an iron rod, dragged the body to the vacant house near his home, and buried her in the land adjacent to it.

“After the murder, Jayachandran took Vijayalakshmi’s phone and went to Ernakulam in a KSRTC bus. Upon reaching there, he discarded the phone in a Kannur-bound bus,” said an officer.

“During interrogation, he told us that he saw ‘Drishyam’ five times and that it was an inspiration to destroy evidence. He had left the phone in the bus to mislead the police,” the officer said.