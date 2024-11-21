Opposition leader criticises Saji Cheriyan's continued ministerial position amid court's re-investigation order

Meanwhile, the minister turned down demands for his resignation outright. Stating that the court issued the verdict without hearing him, Saji Cheriyan indicated that he would appeal against the verdict. "If the court ordered a re-investigation, it should be conducted. The court must have cited reasons for ordering a re-probe. However, no court has found me guilty. It's not a final verdict," he said, adding that there are higher courts, and he would move legally.

Cheriyan is of the view that since it was an issue involving him, the court should have listened to his version as well. Further action will be taken after studying the court's verdict, he said. "When the issue first arose, I resigned due to moral reasons. Now it's not a moral issue. The police filed a report after thorough investigation. Based on that, the lower court took a decision. Now the High Court has issued another order about the investigation. The court didn't mention the speech, but made an observation about the investigation," Cheriyan pointed out.