In Palakkad, Christian votes could prove detrimental for Congress and CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Palakkad by-election may be just a day old, but political pundits are trying to decipher how the small yet influential Christian community in the constituency voted, especially against the backdrop of the Munambam land issue.

Although there are many churches and educational institutions run by various denominations in the district, the 2011 census counted an insubstantial 5,648, or 3.2%, Christian voters in the district. According to the Catholic Church, Christian voters in the constituency would currently number around 6,500-7,000.

The Syro-Malabar Church faithful is the largest denominational bloc in the assembly segment and the district, followed by Roman Catholics, Syro-Malankara Christians, Latin Catholics, Jacobites, the Syrian Orthodox community, CSI and Pentecostal Christians. According to the local diocese, the Syro-Malabar Church has 14,250 families with 58,521 individuals.

The Catholic Congress, the official lay organisation of the Syro-Malabar Church, has been one of the lead instigators of protests on the Munambam issue in Palakkad and other districts. It observed November 10 as Munambam Solidarity Day. As part of its agitation, the body also organised a sit-in before the Palakkad collectorate.