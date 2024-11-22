Keep away please! Theyyam lovers unhappy with vloggers, call for curbs

KANNUR: Theyyam, the iconic ritual art form of north Kerala, has mesmerised people worldwide, thanks to social media. However, the increasing influx of vloggers, eager to capture the art form’s vivid grandeur, is creating challenges for temple administrators.

Sacred kavus (groves) now see crowds of ‘influencers’ vying for the perfect shot, often encroaching close to performers. The growing obsession with filming the vibrant art form has disrupted the sanctity of the ritual and left temple authorities struggling to control the crowd and maintain order. As the popularity of Theyyam continues to grow globally, enthusiasts and temple authorities are voicing concerns about the intrusive behaviour of vloggers and amateur videographers during these sacred rituals. Many are now calling for restrictions on close-range videography to preserve the sanctity of the art form.

“It is true that social media has brought worldwide recognition to Theyyam. Earlier, only dedicated enthusiasts would visit the kavus to witness the art form. Now, with social media, people from across the globe can view performances being held even in the remote corners of Kannur,” said Prabhakaran Kovoor, a Theyyam enthusiast and admin of the Theyyam Calendar WhatsApp group.

He also acknowledges the weak side of the exposure. “Issues are cropping up with the rise of vloggers. Everyone, from visitors to casual spectators, carries a phone to record the rituals. Some even enter makeup rooms to capture the artists getting ready for their performances. Others get dangerously close to the Theyya kolams, disrupting the rituals. We are not asking for a total ban, but there should be restrictions to prevent such interruptions,” he expressed.