Keep away please! Theyyam lovers unhappy with vloggers, call for curbs

KANNUR: Theyyam, the iconic ritual art form of north Kerala, has mesmerised people worldwide, thanks to social media. However, the increasing influx of vloggers, eager to capture the art form’s vivid grandeur, is creating challenges for temple administrators.
Sacred kavus (groves) now see crowds of ‘influencers’ vying for the perfect shot, often encroaching close to performers. The growing obsession with filming the vibrant art form has disrupted the sanctity of the ritual and left temple authorities struggling to control the crowd and maintain order. As the popularity of Theyyam continues to grow globally, enthusiasts and temple authorities are voicing concerns about the intrusive behaviour of vloggers and amateur videographers during these sacred rituals. Many are now calling for restrictions on close-range videography to preserve the sanctity of the art form.
“It is true that social media has brought worldwide recognition to Theyyam. Earlier, only dedicated enthusiasts would visit the kavus to witness the art form. Now, with social media, people from across the globe can view performances being held even in the remote corners of Kannur,” said Prabhakaran Kovoor, a Theyyam enthusiast and admin of the Theyyam Calendar WhatsApp group.
He also acknowledges the weak side of the exposure. “Issues are cropping up with the rise of vloggers. Everyone, from visitors to casual spectators, carries a phone to record the rituals. Some even enter makeup rooms to capture the artists getting ready for their performances. Others get dangerously close to the Theyya kolams, disrupting the rituals. We are not asking for a total ban, but there should be restrictions to prevent such interruptions,” he expressed.
Photographer and vlogger Priyesh M B, who has been documenting rare Theyyam performances for 13 years now, echoes similar sentiments.” When I started Theyyam photography, only a few photographers visited kavus, and they respected the rituals and traditions. Now, anyone with a phone is a vlogger. They encroach on performance areas and even run alongside Theyyams for close-up shots,” Priyesh shared.
He further warned of the dangers posed by such ignorance. “Some of these Theyyams are aggressive. Approaching them sans caution can trigger an unexpected reaction, creating panic among spectators. The only viable solution is to establish boundaries around the performance area to prevent vloggers from getting too close,” Priyesh suggested.
Temple authorities also face challenges in managing the growing issue. “It is nearly impossible to enforce restrictions with barricades or ropes, as they might worsen the situation. In nearby kavus, volunteers manage the crowd, including photographers. Since these vloggers often come from other districts, it is nearly impossible to take direct action against them,” said Sumithran V P, secretary of Kadannapally Muchilottukavu.